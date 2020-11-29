Not always glitz and glamour. Clare Crawley opened up about the struggles of fame after celebrating her first Thanksgiving with fiancé Dale Moss.

The Bachelorette alum, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 28, where she detailed her feelings about being in the public eye.

“Hi. It’s me, Clare,” Crawley captioned a selfie. “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you.”

She continued, “And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days.”

The California native added that “being on reality TV” doesn’t “exempt” her from having emotions.

“I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman,” Crawley said. “So, when you choose to pass judgements [sic] without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”

Crawley made Bachelorette history when she fell in love with Moss, 32, just two weeks into filming the show’s 16th season. The couple exited the show after the South Dakota native proposed to Crawley, paving the way for Tayshia Adams to take over as the new Bachelorette.

“When you got here, it was like electricity for me because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embodied everything that I want in a man,” Crawley told Moss on the November 5 episode. “I’m just so in love with the man that you are.”

However, the pair’s whirlwind romance faced scrutiny after some people questioned the validity of their relationship. Crawley told host Chris Harrison during the November 10 episode of The Bachelorette that she has a hard time dealing with the criticism.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core,” she said at the time. “To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.”