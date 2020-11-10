Road trip! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss recreated what would have been their hometown date on The Bachelorette after getting engaged on the reality show.

The hairstylist, 39, and her fiancé, 32, traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to visit Moss’ family and brought fans along as they documented the trip on social media. “Fam Bam!” Moss captioned an Instagram photo of himself grinning alongside Crawley and his sister Robyn on Monday, November 9, as they enjoyed a family dinner.

Days earlier, Crawley gave her future husband a tour of her favorite places in Sacramento, California. The happy couple turned The Bachelorette upside down as they exited the show together just weeks into the 16th season, meaning they missed out on the series’ traditional hometown dates ahead of the final rose ceremony.

During the Thursday, November 5, episode of the ABC dating series, Moss got down on one knee after the Bachelor Winter Games alum professed her love for him.

“When you got here, it was like electricity for me because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embodied everything that I want in a man,” Crawley told the former football player. “I’m just so in love with the man that you are.”

Moss, for his part, said he knew Crawley was “special” the first time he saw her. “I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that,” he gushed. “I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you. She would absolutely love you. All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that. And I love you.”

Despite some Bachelor Nation fans’ skepticism about the fast pace of their relationship, Crawley and Moss couldn’t be happier together.

“The amount of hate, you guys, is insane,” the former Bachelor contestant said during an Instagram Live on Thursday, adding that she’s the “happiest” that she’s ever been. “People are just crazy, but we wanted to come on here for the people who are amazing and the people who understand.”

