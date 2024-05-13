Clark Gregg showed his ex-wife, Jennifer Grey, some love in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mom Day to @jennifergrey,” Gregg, 62, captioned a throwback Instagram pic of Grey, 64, and their 22-year-old daughter, Stella, on Sunday, May 12. Gregg went on to describe his former partner as a “badass super mom,” followed by several red heart and fire emojis.

Grey thanked her ex-husband in the comments section, writing, “And of course, thank you forevermore @clarkgregg for doing me the honor of making me a mother and for our @stellagregg!!”

Stella, meanwhile, hilariously poked fun at her father’s photo choice. “Oh good a training bra photo,” she commented of her younger self.

Gregg and Grey tied the knot in July 2001, welcoming Stella that December. The pair announced their separation in July 2020. “After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” the duo wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised.”

They added: “P.S. totally crying as we post this.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Gregg filed for divorce in Los Angeles County the following month. According to court documents obtained by Us in November 2020, Grey kept earnings from her iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing, plus its 2004 sequel, Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, as a part of their divorce settlement.

Grey also received 50 percent of Gregg’s royalties and residuals from several of his projects, including his Marvel films and shows such as The Avengers and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Their divorce was made final in February 2021.

The exes have remained very friendly over the years since their split. Before the release of Grey’s 2022 memoir, Out of the Corner, Gregg thanked her for not speaking too badly of him in the book. “4 words u never want to hear frm [sic]: ‘I’m writing a memoir,’” he wrote via X in February 2022. “So believe me when I say this book is great. It is (like J) wise fearless & funny af & dsnt [sic] pull punches. Or trash me. Much. If I saw the final version. Wait.”

The former partners have also continued to appear on each other’s social media pages. They teamed up with their fellow actors to strike against major Hollywood studios during the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. “Walking the line w OG BFF @jennifergrey,” Gregg captioned an Instagram pic of their reunion. Grey also shared the pic, writing, “ON STRiKE picketing with OG @clarkgregg.”

Gregg previously wished Grey a Happy Mother’s Day in 2023 with another throwback photo of her and Stella sharing a milkshake. “Crushing the mom game with her signature tsunami of love and laughs since 2001,” he captioned the sweet Instagram snap. “Lucky us – @jennifergrey ❤️💪🏼👑🔥🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊.”