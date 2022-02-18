Staying supportive. Amid the news that Jennifer Grey is set to pen a tell-all memoir, her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, was seemingly nervous about what would be included.

“4 words u never want to hear [from] ur ex: ‘I’m writing a memoir,’” the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum, 59, jokingly tweeted on Thursday, February 17. “So believe me when I say this book is great. It is (like J) wise fearless & funny af & [doesn’t] pull punches.”

Gregg further noted that the 61-year-old Dirty Dancing star’s manuscript doesn’t “trash me much” as he shared a link to her autobiography’s preorder website.

Grey previously announced her Out of the Corner book will be published by Penguin Random House on May 3.

“A deeply candid and refreshingly spirited memoir of identity lost and found from the star of the iconic film Dirty Dancing,” a description for the book read. “In this beautiful, close-to-the bone account, Jennifer Grey takes readers on a vivid tour of the experiences that have shaped her, from her childhood as the daughter of Broadway and film legend Joel Grey, to the surprise hit with Patrick Swayze that made her America’s sweetheart, to her inspiring season eleven win on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. … With self-deprecating humor and frankness, she looks back on her unbridled, romantic adventures in Hollywood. And with enormous bravery, she shares the devastating fallout from a plastic surgery procedure that caused the sudden and stunning loss of her professional identity and career.”

The actors, who tied the knot in July 2001, announced in July 2020 they were calling it quits after nearly 20 years of marriage.

“After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” the pair — who share 20-year-old daughter Stella — wrote via a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. P.S. Totally crying as we post this.”

Before their divorce, which was finalized in November 2020, the Iron Man actor and the former DWTS champ frequently gushed over their bond — and whether or not Gregg could attempt Swayze’s famous Dirty Dancing lift.

“We do it every morning,” the New Adventures of Old Christine alum joked during a June 2014 Today appearance. “I brew some tea, I hold the cup, she runs and then I feed it up to her. There’s only one man who can really do that lift and sadly he’s no longer with us — the amazing Patrick. I will never try it. That was one of our wedding vows.”

