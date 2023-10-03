Clayton Echard is one step closer to finding out if he’s the father of his pregnant ex’s twins.

“Hey guys! OK, so for those that are playing along at home, I want to give you all an update as, again, I feel like I’m talking you all through this. I want to be as transparent as possible,” the former Bachelor, 30, began an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, October 3. “I did my portion of the paternity test last week. I was just informed that the other individual took their test this morning.”

He went on to note that the test results are expected to come in “on Monday or Tuesday of next week,” adding, “It’s either gonna be a yes, it’s gonna be a no, or it could be inconclusive.”

Initially confused about what an “inconclusive” test result could mean, Echard explained that “if there’s little to no fetal DNA present, then that would lead to an inconclusive test.” He continued: “So, other than that, I have an injunction against harassment hearing on Monday. But again, the results for the test itself should come back Monday or Tuesday. And, of course, I will let you all know the second I find out.”

News broke last month that an anonymous ex of Echard filed a lawsuit in August claiming she’s pregnant with his twins after a one-night stand. The 33-year-old woman alleged that she had not had sex with anyone else since March 2022, leaving the Bachelor Nation star as the only possible father of her children. Echard has denied that the pair had “sexual intercourse,” claiming in court docs obtained by Us Weekly that they only engaged in oral sex.

Upon discovering she is having twins in May, the woman informed Echard of her pregnancy. He later invited her over to take a pregnancy test to confirm her claims, after which he allegedly sent her a message that read, “I wanted you to come over to confirm what I was doubting. And you did confirm that. So, I don’t see you as a liar anymore.”

In the lawsuit, the woman also claimed that Echard initially refused to complete a paternity test referring to her claims as “baseless.” On September 21, the former NFL player shared a $725 receipt of his paternity test via his Instagram Story, which he captioned, “This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free.”

As Echard repeatedly denies the claims, attorney Neama Rahmani exclusively told Us that it wouldn’t make sense for him to file a countersuit. “Anyone can sue for anything, but it’s not going to be a good case because really what are your damages?” he shared on September 26. “You have to submit a paternity test.”

Rahamni, 44, who is not affiliated with the lawsuit, continued: “As long as there’s some basis to believe that he may be the father, if it’s not completely frivolous or malicious to embarrass him, she thought that there’s a good chance that this is the father. She had a good-faith reason for asking the judge to order the paternity test. No judge is going to allow that type of [countersuit] to move forward.”