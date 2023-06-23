Maury Povich may not be the father, but he certainly is the daddy when it comes to paternity tests.

The longtime Maury host, 84, regularly doled out DNA tests to unsuspecting fathers on his eponymous talk show, which ended in September 2022 after 31 seasons. His catchphrase — “You not the father!” — will echo in pop culture in perpetuity. Now, less than a year after the TV show went off the air, Povich has pivoted to create his own line of paternity tests. His new company is called The Results Are In, the phrase he would announce before revealing someone’s paternity on the show.

“I’ve seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together. With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need,” Povich said in a statement to TMZ on Friday, June 23. Per the outlet, there are instructions in each kit explaining how to collect a DNA sample, which the user would then send off to a lab. The confidential results — which boast to have a 99.99 percent accuracy rate — would then be ready in two to three business days.

Povich announced his retirement in March 2022, six months before the final episode of Maury aired.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” he told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal.”

Povich quipped: “I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show, but as I occasionally tell my guests: ‘Enough, already!’”

The TV personality previously discussed Maury’s iconic paternity test gimmick in an interview with Us. In 2011, Povich explained that he “never” knows the results of a DNA test “before my audience does.”

As for the “strangest show” he ever hosted, Povich exclusively told Us it was “when a set of twins had two fathers!” During the episode, a woman named Regina and the dad of one of her fraternal twin sons, whom she had briefly cheated on, were stunned to discover he was the father — of only one of the boys.

“I have never had that on my show,” a shocked Povich said at the time. (“One out of two ain’t bad,” the father told the audience.)

As for Povich’s own family life, he is a father of three: He shares daughters Susan and Amy with ex-wife Phyllis Minkoff and son Matthew with wife Connie Chung.