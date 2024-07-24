Clint Eastwood and late girlfriend Christina Sandera‘s romance spanned a decade before her death.

The couple met in 2014 when Sandera was working at his property in the Mission Ranch Hotel. Eastwood and Sandera went public with their relationship one year later.

While fans are familiar with Eastwood’s prolific film career, his dating life has also been a point of interest. He was married to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1987 and to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004.

Throughout his two marriages and other romances, Eastwood became a father of eight. He shares two children with Johnson — son Kyle (born in 1968) and daughter Allison (born in 1972) — and welcomed daughter Morgan with Ruiz in 1996.

Eastwood is also the father of daughter Laurie, who was initially placed for adoption after her 1954 birth, daughter Kimber, whom he welcomed in 1964 with ex Roxanne Tunis, and son Scott (born in 1986) and daughter Katryn (born in 1988), whom he shares with ex Jacelyn Reeves. He welcomed daughter Francesca in 1993 with ex Frances Fisher.

Sandera fit herself into Eastwood’s large blended family, often attending red carpet events alongside his kids. Eastwood issued a rare public statement about his partner in July 2024 following her death at age 61.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Keep scrolling to relive Eastwood and Sandera’s relationship timeline:

2014

Us Weekly confirmed that Eastwood and Sandera met while she was a hostess working at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

“She lives with him in his house he used to share with [his second wife], Dina. She moved in months ago,” an insider told Us at the time. “Clint’s kids have all met Christina and like [her]. [The] kids all say she is ‘normal.'”

2015

The duo made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Oscars. Eastwood’s film American Sniper was nominated for six awards.

2016

Sandera posed for photos with Eastwood at a screening for the 2016 movie Sully, which he directed. One year later, they went to the Cannes Film Festival together.

2018

Sandera joined Eastwood and some of his family members — including three of his kids and his first wife — at the premiere of his film The Mule.

2024

Eastwood announced Sandera’s death in an emotional statement. According to a representative from the Monterey County Health Department, Sandera died from “cardiac arrhythmia,” which refers to an abnormality in one’s heartbeat pattern or timing. “Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease” also contributed to Sandera’s death.