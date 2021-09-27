Good vibes only! After Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their second Dancing With the Stars performance, Cody Rigsby took to social media to address what happens next.

“First and foremost, I want to send all of my love, and thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke,” Rigsby, 34, said in an Instagram video on Monday, September 27. “We have spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well. But I have been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts.”

The Peloton cycling instructor also teased that this wasn’t the end of his time on the ABC show.

“The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing,” he revealed. “How… is to be determined, so stay tuned.”

Rigsby’s response comes after his partner Burke, 37, documented her trip to get tested for coronavirus, which came back positive.

“I have really bad news: I am positive, which means I have COVID,” the pro said in an emotional video via Instagram on Sunday, September 26. “I just got the news now, and … I’ve been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back positive, and I just feel so bad.”

The I Can Do That alum started crying as she reflected on what her health struggle could mean for her season 30 partner.

“I feel so bad for [my partner], Cody [Rigsby], I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s–t to be quite honest, and it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow,” she explained. “I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f–king real, dude. … I don’t know what to say. I’ll be in bed. God, I can’t believe this happened.”

Following her initial announcement, Burke has since returned to social media to express her gratitude for all the kind words being sent her way.

“Hey guys, I just want to say thank you so much for all your well wishes,” she said via her Instagram Story on Monday. “The overwhelming support from all of you just makes me feel better even though I am here at home with Covid. And I’m feeling okay so far, so keep praying, keep wishing me well because it is working. But I wanted to let you guys know since you’re asking tons of questions about what will happen basically to Cody and I, make sure you tune in tonight because we will be revealing updates on the show. So please tune in to see what our status will be going forward.”

The California native also shared the sweet gift that she received from her fellow DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko following her health news.

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers @ glebsavchenkoofficial ! So incredibly thoughtful and totally brightened my day,” she wrote alongside a photo of a flower arrangement.