Clean sweep! The stars of Riverdale won big at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 12, at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The hit CW series won Choice Drama TV Show. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, known for their roles as couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, took home the awards for Choice Liplock and Choice TV Ship. The duo were also recognized as Choice Drama TV Actor and Choice Drama TV Actress, respectively.

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) was also awarded a surfboard for Choice Hissy Fit. Following suit, her onscreen love, Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), won Choice Scene Stealer.

Costar Mark Consuelos, known for his sinister character Hiram Lodge, won Choice TV Villain.

Before their big wins, Sprouse, 26, and Reinhart, 21, stunned on the red carpet alongside KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) and Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge).

Nearly three months before attending the award show, the Suite Life on Deck alum and Reinhart made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. Even so, they’ve kept their love under wraps.

“I’m not OK talking about my relationship,” Reinhart told Harper’s Bazaar in July. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

The duo first sparked romance rumors at Comic-Con in San Diego in July 2017. Since then, they’ve traveled around the world and have been seen showing PDA multiple times. Reinhart made headlines on August 4 when she called Sprouse her “love” on his birthday.

