Cole Sprouse will never forget the impact the late Luke Perry had on his life. The Riverdale actor spoke out on Monday, March 18, about what he’ll remember most about his costar who died at age 52 earlier this month following a massive stroke.

“We were very close to him,” the Five Feet Apart star, 26, said of Perry during an interview on Busy Tonight with Busy Philipps. “In the 26 years I’ve been doing this, he’s the [one] person I’ve never heard a bad thing said about, which is an incredibly impressive thing.”

Sprouse continued to reflect: “He had this thing of speaking when he would get right here, close to your face, which would make you think you’d put your guard up but you let your guard down. He was so passionate about the way he spoke. Everything he talked about was a beautiful and passionate thing. We’re all going to miss him a lot.”

This isn’t the first time Sprouse has spoken out about the shocking loss of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor got emotional when asked about Perry during an interview days after the news broke.

“We’re recovering, yeah. It’s obviously not the easiest thing to talk about, but he was well-loved and there’s been an outpouring of emotional support from people around the world, which just goes to show what a wonderful person he was and how much he impacted people’s lives and impacted our lives,” Sprouse shared at the time. “But I know that his family has requested privacy during this period and I respect that quite a bit.”

Sprouse stars as Jughead Jones, the best friend of Perry’s onscreen son, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), on the CW show. Though the Archie Comics-based drama is still airing, the series’ executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, revealed in a tweet on March 6 that all remaining episodes will be dedicated to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum.

Aguirre-Sacasam as well as other executive producers, including Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, released a statement on Twitter that same day about the devastating death of Perry. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart and a true friend to all,” the tweet read.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 4 that the 8 Seconds actor had died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, just five days after he suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!