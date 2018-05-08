A united front. Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, attended the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7, just two months after the couple alleged that Giuggioli’s former lover was stalking them.

Firth, 57, and Giuggioli, 48, kept close on the red carpet before heading into the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, their first major event since they revealed their brief separation and Giuggioli’s romance with Marco Brancaccia.

“For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly on March 9. “A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

The statement also detailed the duo’s allegations that Brancaccia stalked and harassed them.

“Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented,” the statement read. “As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with Italian authorities.”

Brancaccia’s lawyers denied the claims made by the couple in a statement to The Times in March: “Mr. Brancaccia has absolutely nothing to do with the events described and has already filed a legal complaint to protect his good name and his honor, and to be able to supply his version of the truth of what happened.”

