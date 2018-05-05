Breaking his silence. Colton Haynes split from husband Jeff Leatham after six months of marriage, and he’s clearing the air about any cheating rumors between them.

The Arrow actor, 29, took to Twitter on Saturday, May 5, to deny the rumors about why their relationship ended to his fans. “Jeff would never cheat,” he tweeted. “He’s an amazing man.”

Haynes released a song titled “Man It Sucks” earlier this week, which talks about his problems with a significant other. He clarified that the track wasn’t inspired by his husband, writing: “Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”

Fans had initially responded to the song sending him well wishes and assuming the song was inspired by his most recent relationship because of the lyrics. “Man it sucks / When someone figures out your games and don’t wanna play ‘em no more / We’re crying in our bed and making our way to the floor / Man it sucks,” he sings on the track. “And I don’t like when you’re staying out all night and never answer your phone / I follow you around the world just to be left alone / And man it sucks.”

A source confirmed the split to Us Weekly on Friday, May 4. “Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” the insider said to Us. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.”

The source added that Haynes recently went out with his friends in Los Angeles and “told people that he was single.”

News of a breakup first surfaced after Haynes had noticeably deleted photos with Leatham, 46, on Instagram, and the pair had unfollowed each other. Haynes later changed his name from “Colton Haynes-Leatham” to just “Colton Haynes” on Instagram, and removed “husband” from his bio.

The former couple tied the knot in October 2017 at a Palm Springs hotel. Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony and it was attended by celebrities including Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Chelsea Clinton. They got engaged in March 2017.

