A fresh start. Colton Underwood cleared out his Instagram account, removing all photos following the news that his ex, Cassie Randolph, had dropped the restraining order filed against him. His account, however, remains intact.

“Today, Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” the former Bachelor, 28, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, November 3. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Us confirmed in September that Randolph, 25, filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. The pair met on season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. They announced their split in May 2020.

In the restraining order, the graduate student cited Domestic Violence Prevention and accused the former NFL player of stalking and harassment. At the time, Underwood was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her workplace, her home and her car.

Nearly one month after filing the restraining order, the speech pathologist filed a police report. In the lengthy documents obtained by Us, she claimed that Underwood planted a tracking device in her car after their split and had shown up in the middle of the night uninvited.

The Bachelorette alum, for his part, was shocked by her filing, a source told Us at the time, noting that he was “absolutely in love with Cassie” and was still upset about their split.

“It was clear she did not feel the same way about him,” the insider said. “It was really hard for him.”

The source also noted that the First Time author hadn’t spoken to the Young Once alum in over a month when she filed and was “completely blindsided” by the news.

Additionally, the exes were in production all summer filming a reality show about their lives post-breakup but had both decided to pull out shortly before she filed.

“The next project I’ll do, I’ll have a little more control of as far as what my purpose is and making sure the show itself is purposeful,” he said during a Chat4Good panel in August. “I’m very, very excited about that. Sooner rather than later, you’ll see what I’m talking about. I can’t get into it quite yet, but I’m definitely not stepping away completely out of TV.”