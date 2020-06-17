Colton Underwood is all about giving back — even in the midst of heartbreak.

The Bachelor alum, 28, teamed up with Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson to spread some positivity to engaged couples whose weddings were forced to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, Underwood surprised two brides who thought they were simply playing a game to win a signed copy of his memoir, The First Time.

“Thank you so much for playing today, it was a close game! I know there’s supposed to be a winner and a loser, but you both are winners and I wanted to do something special,” the former football player told the two lucky engaged couples after they were tested on how well they knew their soon-to-be spouses. “Sadie and Christian [Huff] were both on my show ‘Coffee with Colton,’ and my partner AllSocial and I would like to split $5,000 between the two of you. You’re each getting $2,500 to apply toward your family, your wedding, whatever you guys want!”

Before revealing the major reward, the Indiana native teased that the two couples “set the bar high” when it comes to swoon-worthy love stories. “We just want to be there to support and show you guys love,” he added.

The sweet surprise moment comes less than a month after Underwood confirmed his split from Cassie Randolph, who he met during his season of the ABC dating series. “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” he wrote via Instagram on May 29. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Randolph, 25, addressed the breakup news in a statement of her own the same day. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Though fans were shocked by the former couple’s split, an insider explained to Us Weekly that it was a long time coming.

“Cassie and Colton have a great friendship, but that’s what it was for most of their relationship,” the source said days after the exes announced they were going their separate ways. “It was really very hot and heavy. They just made good partners and really great friends. Friends around Colton and Cassie knew this was coming for a while, they were pretty much just roommates toward the end.”

A second source said that breaking up was “not something they did lightly,” but the former flames were looking forward to building a future friendship. “They had a number of conversations about their future beforehand,” the source said. “Now that all is said and done, they are starting a new chapter as friends.”