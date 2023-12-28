Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Country Singer Jon Pardi Says He ‘Retired’ From Drinking Alcohol, Lost a ‘Bunch of Weight’

By
Jon Pardi Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jon Pardi has never felt better since embracing sobriety.

“I’ve been 112 days sober and I’ve lost a bunch of weight. I was prediabetic and I was just like, ‘I gotta stop,’” the country singer, 38, said during a recent appearance on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly” podcast. “I would say I’m retired. Doesn’t mean I can’t come out of retirement, but for right now, it’s been great.”

Pardi noticed that shortly after he cut out alcohol from his daily life, the weight “just fell off [his] face.”

“I really was getting to the point where every picture, every video, I was so unhappy with myself,” he told podcast hosts Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton earlier this month. “It was just where I was going, I just needed to take a break. I [recently] did a photo shoot and I was like, ‘Damn, I look good. Take that, Tito’s!’”

Pardi continued: “For anybody that’s thinking about it, if you wanna lose weight and you do drink, let me tell ya, it does help tremendously if you stop. But then you get the ice cream, like, the sugar cravings!”

While sticking to his weight loss plans, the “Your Heart or Mine” musician sometimes cannot resist indulging in ice cream. “I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not drinking, let me get this candy bar, Twix ice cream [or] coffee ice cream,’” Pardi said.

Pardi is planning to take his new nutritional habits into 2024, along with a New Year’s resolution to have “glowing skin.”

“Someone asked me my New Year’s resolution, and it’s gonna be facial care. Like, girls do it all the time,” he explained. “I know you probably take 15 minutes before you go to bed every night. I just [sleep while my wife] Summer’s in [the bathroom] doing whatever the hell she does and she’s like, ‘You need to put your facial lotion on!’ … I’ve got great skin because I have been putting face lotion on, like, [I] wake up, put face lotion on. Now, you gotta get that night cream [too].”

Going into the new year, Pardi is also looking forward to performing at January’s Crash My Playa music festival in Cancún.

“I’m not worried about it! I’m gonna be over here drinking mocktails. Like, I’m enjoying this ride right now, I don’t need to get all dried out,” he quipped. “I’m gonna be taking my shirt off, [telling people], ‘Sup everybody. You’ve been drinking? You’re a little puffy over there.’”

