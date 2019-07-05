Party time! Courteney Cox kicked off her 4th of July celebration with a star-studded affair.

Cox, 55, gave fans a glimpse as to how she celebrated America’s birthday by showing off an Instagram shot that featured her and a veritable squad of A-List gal pals. Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern, Suzanne Somers and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer were all pictured in the sweet selfie.

“Happy 4th everyone,” Cox casually captioned the post. “I’m lucky to be spending it with so many girls that I love.”

The Instagram snap sparked enthusiastic replies from some of Cox’s famous followers. Chelsea Handler remarked, “This looks like a solid grouping.”

Noticeably absent from Thursday’s celebration was former Friends costar, Lisa Kudrow, though she was there in spirit. The Comeback alum, 55, dropped a comment beneath her pal’s post that read: “Awww. Happy 4th!”

Before Cox’s all-star 4th of July hangout, she was spending time caring for boyfriend Johnny McDaid following the rocker’s surgery. “Happy to be taking care of my man….I’M HIS NUMBER ONE FAN,” she jokingly captioned an Instagram selfie of the couple on Sunday, June 30. “Johnny has sooo many platinum discs, now he has two made of titanium. Thank you @drtoddlanman for your incredible work.”

In June, the Cougar Town alum also traveled to Cabo San Lucas for her 55th birthday. Kudrow and Aniston, 50, joined in on the fun.

Cox documented the momentous occasion with a cute and silly Instagram selfie of the trio. “Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram … #gotnothing #friends #girlsnight,” she wrote at the time.

Kudrow, meanwhile, shared a sweet shot of the ladies on her Instagram page with the caption, “Halfway there … #girlsnight.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!