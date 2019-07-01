Through thick and thin. Courteney Cox cared for boyfriend Johnny McDaid during his time of need after he underwent surgery.

Cox, 55, updated fans during McDaid’s recovery period by sharing a funny Instagram post about her longtime love’s condition on Sunday, June 30. The former Friends star shared a cute selfie of the duo, as she revealed Dr. Todd Lanman — a neurosurgeon in Beverly Hills who specializes in spine surgery and artificial disc replacement — helped improve the Snow Patrol guitarists’ state.

“Happy to be taking care of my man….I’M HIS NUMBER ONE FAN! Johnny has sooo many platinum discs, now he has two made of titanium,” Cox said of McDaid, poking fun at his injury. “Thank you @drtoddlanman for your incredible work.”

Cox’s post received support from fellow Cougar Town alum Busy Philipps, who wished for McDaid, 42, to “get better soon.” Justin Theroux, who was formerly married to Cox’s best friend Jennifer Aniston, also hoped the rocker would feel “better.” Sara Foster sent heart emojis their way and Yael Cohen, the founder of F–k Cancer and wife of Scooter Braun, commented that she was “sending love.”

Cox and McDaid are no strangers to trekking through bumps in the road. The couple, who began dating in 2013, called off their engagement 17 months after the Irish rocker popped the question in June 2014. They reconciled their relationship six months later.

“We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything is better,” Cox said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. “Not because he’s in London, although the distance after that breakup — we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot, and it’s just better.”

Cox had shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier that month that McDaid was her “partner.”

“That’s what he calls it: ‘partner,’” she continued. “And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say ‘partner’ unless you’re in the same sex.”

Cox was previously married to fellow actor David Arquette. The former couple separated in 2010, but the 47-year-old Never Been Kissed actor later filed for divorce in 2012. In 2013, their divorce was finalized after 13 years of marriage.

Cox and Arquette share 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette.

