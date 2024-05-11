Creed frontman Scott Stapp is prioritizing family amid his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Jaclyn Strapp.

“A lot of time has passed since [they split],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Scott’s just focusing on his relationship with his kids and the busy schedule ahead.”

Scott, 50 shares daughter Milan, 17, and sons Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 9, with Jaclyn. He is also a father to son Jagger, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Hillaree Burns.

Scott and Jaclyn, 43, wed in July 2006, calling it quits almost two decades later.

“After much prayer and consideration, Jaclyn has chosen to end her 18-year marriage with Scott,” a rep for Jaclyn told Us. “It’s been a long battle and while this isn’t the future she envisioned, she wishes him the best.”

The spokesperson added, “The welfare of their children will always be her utmost concern and kindly asks for privacy during this personal time.”

A rep for Scott also addressed the situation in a separate statement to Us, noting the musician plans to “navigate this difficult time privately.”

The estranged couple are now moving forward with a divorce. While Jaclyn initially filed to dissolve their marriage in 2022, she ultimately withdrew her motion. Scott then submitted his own divorce petition in May 2023, nearly six months before announcing Creed’s latest tour.

Scott recently reunited with Creed for two cruises with fans last month ahead of their Summer of ‘99 tour, which kicks off in July and is set to hit 40 North American cities. Scott is balancing being a rockstar with raising his and Jaclyn’s kids. According to Scott, his children are also big music fans.

“Oh man, my daughter’s into everything. Right now, she’s a musician.” he gushed to Esquire in March of Milan. “She plays piano, guitar, drums, and she records. She’s recently gone through her Metallica phase, where she’s learned all the Metallica riffs, and then she’s playing scales, then she went on to Nirvana.”

According to Scott, Milan has “already” mastered several Creed songs.

“And then she’s also into a lot of the pop artists,” he added at the time. “Not only does she like rock and metal, she likes what any 17-year-old girl would like, from Taylor Swift to, what’s her name, SZA?”

Scott’s sons also like pop music — and their “daddy’s music.”

“Last night, my son, I guess, stumbled across, or maybe I stumbled across on my phone, an article on SZA and me. And I said, ‘Son, do you know who this is?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I do. I listen to her,’” he recalled to Esquire. “I was like, ‘Oh, I guess she’s talking about your dad.’ He was like, ‘Really?’ It was a cool moment where I got to experience that with my son. Now my little Anthony, he loves his daddy’s music. He wants to get in the car when he’s with me and he wants to hear all the heaviest songs.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton