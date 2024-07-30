Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez may have taken the next step in their longtime relationship.

The soccer star, 39, sparked rumors that he and Rodríguez, 30, tied the knot in a recent social media ad for the fitness brand Whoop. While giving a tour around his home gym, Ronaldo referred to his girlfriend by another title.

“When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home because I can push her and she can push me, too,” he stated in the Instagram clip shared on Monday, July 29.

Fans were quick to notice Ronaldo’s comment, with one user commenting, “Did he say my wife? Are they now secretly married?” Another fan questioned, “When did you get married with [him] calling her ‘my wife’ 🧐.”

Ronaldo shared the ad via his Instagram Story, but has not publicly commented on whether his and Rodríguez’s relationship status has changed. Us Weekly has reached out to Ronaldo’s reps for comment.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez began dating in 2017, two years after the athlete and model Irina Shayk called it quits. That same year, Ronaldo welcomed his twins Eva and Matteo, 7, via surrogate. (He shares his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., with an undisclosed woman.)

Less than a month after the twins’ birth, Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced they were expecting their first child together. They went on to welcome daughter Alana, 6, in November 2017.

In October 2021, the couple revealed they were expecting twins. The following April, they shared news that one of the two babies, a boy, had died during childbirth. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodríguez wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to love this moment with some hope and happiness.”

They continued: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo recalled telling his kids about the baby’s death in a November 2022 interview with Piers Morgan, revealing that they had named their late son Ángel. “The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say ‘Daddy I did this for Ángel’ and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives,” he stated. “I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process.” (The duo named their baby girl, now 2 years old, Bella.)

Back in March, Ronaldo and his four eldest kids sat front row to support Rodríguez at the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show. The model paid homage to Roanldo’s Manchester United jersey in a long red dress featuring his last name and his jersey No. 7.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo shared a sweet snap with his five kids and Rodríguez enjoying time together on a boat. “My life ❤️,” he captioned the July 21 Instagram pic.