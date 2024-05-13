Crystal Kung Minkoff is ready for the next phase of her life after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’ve been really excited,” Minkoff, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 11. “The whole experience is large, so now, I’m really moving into what I want to do and I’m excited for it.”

Minkoff made her RHOBH debut during season 11, which aired in 2021. After three seasons on the show, it was announced last month that she had left the show before filming on season 14 began.

“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s very bittersweet,” Minkoff said in an April 15 Instagram video, confirming the news. “Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

She went on to say that being the first Asian American cast member on RHOBH came with “a lot of weight” on her shoulders.

“I have since just really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people,” she continued, thanking fans for their “incredible support” over the years. Minkoff teased her future plans with followers.

“I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I’ll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that has been my biggest gift of filming. This show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories,” she concluded. “So, more to come but I just, I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support. You guys are an incredible audience with your own unique story to tell and I hope that you guys all one day have your opportunity.”

Minkoff’s final season on the show saw her in a feud with new cast member Annemarie Wiley, who will also not be returning to the franchise.

Days after the news of Minkoff’s departure broke, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “devastated” about leaving the show.

“She was fired because she didn’t deliver,” the insider added. “Producers told her she doesn’t have a story line, so they had to let her go.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody