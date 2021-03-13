Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is not one to hold back — especially about herself!

The Bravo reality star, 54, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including her favorite dish to make, her No. 1 celebrity crush and her biggest fears. Watch the video above (or keep scrolling!) to learn more about the multifaceted businesswoman.

1. I am the self-proclaimed potato salad queen. I will put [mine] up against anyone, anytime. Let me know when you want that challenge to happen.

2. My biggest fear is failure.

3. My reality TV guilty pleasure is Love & Hip Hop, and then of course, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

4. My first job was [at a] Taco Bell. I moved up quite quickly. I was a manager at my branch after about four months.

5. I worked at Wendy’s for a short time as well. Somehow I was on the baked potato duty.

6. [Growing up] I sucked at math and I still do, unless I’m counting all this money I’m making now.

7. When I was a kid, I thought I would be famous. 8. The [Housewives] I am the closest to [are] Kandi [Burruss] and Kenya [Moore] — [and also] Eva [Marcille], who was on the show last season.

9. I am obsessed with wallpaper and I’m pretty good at hanging it [up].

10. I’m [also] obsessed with keeping my purse organized. [It’s] full of Ziploc bags with everything contained.

11. The best piece of advice I ever received was to live my life to the fullest.

12. The best gift I ever received was from my ex Leon [Robinson]: my daughter, Noelle.

13. It would be pretty cool to be Beyoncé for a day. [If] any trolls [tried] to come for me, the Beyhive would light them up.

14. I am a fan of sappy songs. “Why I Love You” [by Major] makes me think of [my husband] Mike [Hill].

15. I knew Mike was The One when he came to visit me at Lake Bailey. I don’t like a lot of people in my space. [But] from the moment he walked through the door, it just felt like he should be here.

16. My favorite place to visit is Anguilla.

17. My favorite memory from my modeling days is [taking part in the] iconic photo shoot for Iman’s book that Annie Leibovitz shot.

18. I have one very small tattoo on my back and it’s a cross. I feel like no matter what I do in my life, God always has my back.

19. After a long day, I like to crack open one of my delicious, refreshing peach bellinis from Seagram’s Escapes, sit on my couch and watch a movie.

20. Sushi is my favorite food.

21. My favorite cheat meal is lemon pepper wings and fries dipped in ranch dressing.

22. My first celebrity crush was Todd Bridges.

23. My most recent one is Lenny Kravitz. I had to have the talk with Mike. I was like, “I really love you, but if Lenny calls, we are going to have a problem.”

24. My daughter bullied me into going zip-lining. And although I was very excited to cross it off my bucket list, I can say with full conviction that I will never do it again.

25. I am most passionate about living my life with peace.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.