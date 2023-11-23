Daisy Jones & the Six star Sebastian Chacon has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, Us Weekly can confirm.

Three women, identified as Jane Does 1-3, filed a lawsuit against Chacon, 30, on Wednesday, November 22. The plaintiffs alleged that the actor displayed “tortious conduct” and “patterns of sexual, physical and emotional abuse” between 2017 and 2022.

In the court documents obtained by Us, Jane Doe 1 claimed that Chacon groomed her “under the guise of a romantic relationship” when she was 16 years old and allegedly sexually assaulted her in his home. According to Jane Doe 2, Chacon “subjected her to forced and violent sex acts,” including repeated strangulation. Jane Doe 3, for her part, claimed that Chacon forced himself onto her when she was unconscious.

“Plaintiffs now seek to hold Chacon accountable for the immeasurable pain and suffering they have endured as a result of his violent and unlawful conduct towards them,” the court documents read.

The three plaintiffs are suing Chacon for battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They claim that their encounters with Chacon occurred in New York ahead of their filing.

Chacon, who recently starred as drummed Warren Rojas in Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six, has vehemently denied the allegations.

“Over the past two years, my client Sebastian Chacon and his close friends and family have been verbally abused, harassed, and threatened by the accusers. At this time there is an ongoing criminal investigation regarding their conduct,” Chacon’s attorney Jeff Chabrowe told Us in a statement. “Mr. Chacon vehemently denies these allegations. False accusations of sexual assault are not only morally reprehensible but also have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the immediate individuals involved.”

Chabrowe further claimed that the women’s allegations both “damage” Chacon’s reputation and “undermine the credibility of genuine victims who deserve justice and support.” He alleged that the plaintiffs also attempted to extort Chacon for “millions of dollars” over the past year.

“Mr. Chacon refused to compromise his ethical beliefs; this lawsuit is purely a result of his refusal to be extorted,” Chabrowe continued. “Mr. Chacon will fully cooperate with any investigation and provide any evidence necessary to prove his innocence. We have complete faith in our legal system and trust that the truth will ultimately prevail.”

The lawsuit was filed ahead of the Friday, November 24, deadline for New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which has a deadline of Friday, November 24. Similar lawsuits have accused the likes of Jamie Foxx, Cuba Gooding Jr., Interscope Records cofounder Jimmy Iovine and former Bad Boy executive Harve Pierre of assault. (The respective defendants have denied the claims.)

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).