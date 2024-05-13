The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent opened up about how she and her boyfriend, Thor Herbst, found their way back to each other years after their initial romance.

“It wasn’t until after the show that we decided to try to give it a go,” Kent, 25, explained on the Monday, May 13, episode of the “Scrubbing In” podcast, adding that Herbst reached out to her. “And we’re giving it a go and it’s going good.”

Kent shared that she and Herbst dated four years ago after meeting in college at San Diego State University. She added, “We didn’t date for very long, but we were always really good friends after, and our whole college friend group is super close.”

As for who suggested calling it quits the first time around, Kent shared that it was Herbst’s decision — but she called the split “the best thing for both of us.”

Related: Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation Here for the right reasons? January Jones, Sarah Hyland, Chris Lane and more celebrities have been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation stars through the years — with some even marrying their suitor. Nick Viall made his Bachelorette debut in 2014 while competing for Andi Dorfman’s heart. He later appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season before taking […]

“We just weren’t at a place to have a relationship, and I think at the time we were both just very college,” she said. “And just wanted to have fun.”

While Herbst is still adjusting to life in the public eye, Kent gushed that he’s been supportive of her bringing their relationship into the spotlight.

“I called him before I was coming here, I was just like, ‘I might get asked about it. Do you want me to not say anything?’ He’s like, ‘Whatever you want to share. But if you ever feel uncomfortable, just say that’s between me and him,’” she said. “So he’s very supportive of what I want to do and all of this too, but he never ever thought this would happen.”

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Kent and Herbst are dating. “They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source exclusively told Us. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

The insider noted that the couple had “been traveling all over recently,” including a vacation with her family in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and a cabin trip in Utah. Kent and Herbst also made a stop in Indio, California, for Stagecoach in April.

An eyewitness told Us that “she was smiling at him and they were laughing together” while the pair waited in line for Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy’s set at Diplo’s Honky Tonk.

Bachelor Nation met Kent during The Bachelor season 28 when she vied for the affections of lead Joey Graziadei. While Kent made it to Joey’s final two, he ultimately popped the question to Kelsey Anderson during the March finale.