The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent and her boyfriend, Thor Herbst, aren’t pumping the breaks on their new romance.

Kent, 25, was all smiles as she videotaped the duo enjoying an ATV ride. “Vrooooom,” she captioned the clip shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 5, which Herbst reposted.

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Kent and Herbst were dating. “They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source said. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

The insider told Us that Kent and Herbst had “been traveling all over recently,” including a trip with her family in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and a cabin vacation in Utah. The couple also made a pit stop in Indio, California, for Stagecoach last month.

Related: Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation Here for the right reasons? January Jones, Sarah Hyland, Chris Lane and more celebrities have been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation stars through the years — with some even marrying their suitor. Nick Viall made his Bachelorette debut in 2014 while competing for Andi Dorfman’s heart. He later appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season before taking […]

An eyewitness told Us that “she was smiling at him and they were laughing together” while Kent and Herbst waited in line for Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy’s set at Diplo’s Honky Tonk.

While not naming her beau, Kent previously gushed on an episode of the “Better Tomorrow With Hannah Brown” podcast earlier this month that it was “kind of like we’ve re-met. We’re way different than how we used to be.”

Kent previously admitted that she had dipped her toe back into the dating pool. “I think I’m at such a good spot in my life, but I also think I did learn about myself a lot for the show, so no matter what, right now, I’m going to put myself first,” she said on the “Almost Famous” podcast in April. “But yeah, I have gone on dates.”

After the confession, cohost Ashley Iaconetti pointed out that Kent appeared “giddy” and “kind of giggly.” When Iaconetti, 36, asked whether she had been on “multiple dates with the same person” Kent confirmed that she had.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

Bachelor Nation met Kent during The Bachelor season 28 when she vied for the affections of lead Joey Graziadei. While Kent made it to Joey’s final two, he ultimately proposed to Kelsey Anderson during the finale in March.

After Kent didn’t receive Joey’s final rose, fans of Bachelor Nation were convinced she would be the next Bachelorette — but she publicly declined the gig during the After the Final Rose episode. Kent has since shut down rumors that her romance was the reason why she turned down the opportunity to lead season 21.

“I can actually say 100 percent that I made on my own before I ever wanted to think about anything with anyone else because I knew I was at this point in my life where I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me and what was going to be best for me,” Kent said on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “So I can say that decision definitely had nothing to do with my dating life right now.”