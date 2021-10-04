His side of the story. Days after his split from Clare Crawley made headlines, Dale Moss explained the timeline of the breakup and addressed speculation about why the duo called it quits.

“Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him,” a representative for the former NFL player, 33, told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, October 4. “Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her.”

The former Bachelorette, 40, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 30, that her mother, who has dementia and Alzheimer’s, has been placed in hospice care. “My energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today,” she wrote at the time.

One day earlier, Moss appeared at an event in Los Angeles with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron. The South Dakota native planned to fly back to Sacramento after the event, but in his statement, he claimed that his ex-fiancée had already blocked his phone number.

“Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family,” Moss’ rep continued. “On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her, but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare, it was on social media.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, September 28, that the pair called it quits after reconciling earlier this year following a brief split. They met during season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020 and famously got engaged after less than two weeks of filming.

On Monday, a source told Us that the hairstylist is “done with Dale for good” after this latest breakup. “Clare has seen everything by now for what is needed for her to have closure and not look back,” the insider added. “This past week has proven to her that he’s not someone who full-heartedly cares about her. He’s putting on an act for the public because he’s all about himself and his public image.”

After news of the split broke, rumors swirled that Abigail Heringer, who is currently starring on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, was somehow involved. Moss, for his part, has not addressed the speculation.

“Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time,” the reality star’s representative continued in the statement to Us. “Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother’s health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone’s privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers.”