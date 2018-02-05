‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash

A tour bus for Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a fatal crash in Ames, Iowa, during a snowstorm on Monday, February 5.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” a spokesperson for Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled,” the statement continued. “To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.”

Iowa State Patrol told KCCI that one person died in the accident, while five others were critically injured with up to 70 vehicles involved in the accident on a snow-covered freeway. While some of the cast and crew members of DWTS are all recovering from minor injuries, they are all fine.

Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 of DWTS in November and is currently a part of the tour, took to social media to react to the crash.

“Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes,” the Grease Live! alum wrote. He also retweeted a post from a fan page that read, “One of the tour buses with the cast and crew of tour were involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries. Due to this tonight’s show has been cancelled!”

Other celebrities and pro dancers on the DWTS tour include Frankie Muniz, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber and Gleb Savchenko.

