Single-shaming? Danica Patrick fired back at a social media user who left a comment about her “failed” relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men,” the troll wrote in the comments section of Patrick’s recent Instagram post. “From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem dating.”

The professional racing driver subsequently took to her Instagram Stories.

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” Patrick wrote. ”Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours.”

She concluded “Our reality is our decision. Still not easy — but true.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Patrick and Rodgers, 36, called it quits after two years of dating. Her rep acknowledged that the pair were “no longer together” after Patrick made headlines for unfollowing the NFL quarterback on Instagram.

The former NASCAR driver started seeing Rodgers in 2018, six years after they first crossed paths. The “Pretty Intense” podcast host was previously married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013.

“[Aaron and I] kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn’t talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” she recalled on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show in May 2018. “We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute.”

The twosome’s split came less than a year after they purchased a $28 million house together in Malibu. While Rodgers has yet to publicly on the split, Patrick has been open about her healing with help from The Class’ calisthenics and plyometrics routines.

“It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up,” she explained on August 2 via Instagram. “Today I put my left hand on my stomach … and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life.”