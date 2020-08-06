Lake life! Danica Patrick soaked up the sun on a boat trip with friends nearly one month after splitting from Aaron Rodgers — and showed off her six-pack abs.

“The front of the boat was where you could find me today,” the racing driver, 38, captioned a series of Instagram snapshots from her day on the water on Wednesday, August 5. “Learned that from my mermaid bestie @stephalvorson! Since I love movie lines, of course when Greg hit the throttle I opened my arms wide and said, ‘I’m flying!’ #jackandroseforever.”

Patrick and her friend posed in cut-off tank tops that read “Namaste Beaches” in one photo. In another, she sat cross-legged on the deck of the boat in a leopard print bikini, showing off her toned muscles and bright smile.

Us Weekly confirmed on July 16 that the “Pretty Intense” podcast host and Rodgers, 38, were “no longer together” after more than two years of dating. One day before their split made headlines, Patrick caught fans’ attention when she unfollowed the NFL athlete on Instagram. The pair first sparked relationship rumors in December 2017, one month before Us confirmed that they had made their romance official.

The Wisconsin native opened up about her strong connection with Rodgers in September 2018, telling Us exclusively at the time that she looked to him whenever she needed a little boost.

“You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closest to you that are honest,” she said. “Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you.”

One year later, the pair settled down together in a $28 million Malibu home. In November 2019, Patrick hinted that she was expecting to take another big step with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life’s good,'” she said on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show about whether or not she thought Rodgers would ever get down on one knee. “I’ll probably get proposed to tomorrow now.”

Since calling it quits with the football star, the NASCAR driver has been honest about healing her heart through movement.

“I got me, I always have,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month, sharing her experience with The Class’ calisthenics and plyometrics routines. “It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. … Today I put my left hand on my stomach… and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life.”