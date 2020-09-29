What Danica Patrick Wants in a Relationship After Aaron Rodgers Split

Off to the races. Danica Patrick already has high hopes for what she’ll get out of her next relationship two months after she and Aaron Rodgers called it quits.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” the former racing driver, 38, said during an episode of Quibi’s The Rachel Hollis Show on Monday, September 28. “Because I’ve gotten to know me so much more so it’s going to be so much more narrow and specific.”

Patrick was first linked to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 36, in December 2017. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were officially an item. After more than two years, a rep for the NASCAR star told Us in July that they were “no longer together.”

Despite her recent breakup, the Wisconsin native isn’t willing to settle. “I think that’s the challenge with a relationship,” she said on Monday. “I said this at the beginning of the last relationship, I was like, ‘Look, you either grow together, one grows and one doesn’t or you grow apart.’ I have never experienced growth without pain.”

Before she sparked a romance with the NFL athlete, Patrick was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013. In August, the “Pretty Intense” podcast host took a stand against negative comments about still having “failed” relationships at her age.

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” Patrick clapped back in an Instagram Story at the time. “Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours. Our reality is our decision. Still not easy — but true.”

Rodgers, for his part, recently revealed that he was feeling more like himself in the wake of his split. During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel earlier this month, the football player revealed what has helped him feel “rejuvenated” amid the 2020 NFL season.

“I have just a new and increased love of life and I have made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space,” he said. “There’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective in life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can.”