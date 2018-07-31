In good spirits! Danielle Staub is doing well amid reports that she split from husband Marty Caffrey, according to Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Teresa Giudice.

“[Danielle is] doing good,” Giudice, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly at Jimmy DeLaurentis’ Champagne Toast event in Las Vegas on Monday, July 30. However, the Standing Strong author played coy when asked how Staub is handling the rumors: “There is nothing I can say. You have to ask her.”

Dolores Catania also commented on the ordeal, telling Us on Monday, “I’m not that close with [Danielle]. Well, we all know they just got married. The honeymoon is over I guess, huh? We don’t know for sure I don’t know if they maybe got in a fight.”

Staub celebrated her 56th birthday one day early on Saturday, July 28, alongside Giudice. “We had a great time,” the Teresa Checks In star told Us. “I didn’t stay that long because I had to be with my babies. My dad was my date, then I went right back down the shore.”

Staub’s soiree came hours after Caffrey told Radar Online, “Marty Caffrey is divorcing Danielle Staub” without providing additional details. The Bravo star’s rep, Steve Honig, told Us at the time that Staub “is having some difficulties with her marriage and is hoping everything will work out.”

Caffrey also turned heads on Saturday when he allegedly wrote in a since-deleted comment on a Reality Wives article that it is “sad” Staub isn’t “what [she] pretended to be.”

The Naked Truth author made her third trip down the aisle in the Bahamas in May, exclusively telling Us at the time that she was “excited to be a wife.” The reality star was previously married to Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987 and Thomas Staub from 1993 to 2007, with whom she shares daughters Jillian and Christine.

