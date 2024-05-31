Darren Waller is working through his emotions following his split with wife Kelsey Plum with a new song and music video that features an actress that looks similar to the Las Vegas Aces athlete.

Waller, 31, plays tight end for the New York Giants and has been married to Plum, 29, since 2023. The two filed for a joint divorce petition in Clark County, Nevada, in April.

The football vet had stayed relatively quiet about the divorce until May 21 when he teased a song called “Who Knew (Her Perspective)” on his Instagram channel. The song officially dropped on Thursday, May 30, and in the accompanying video, Waller is seen singing while acting out scenes with an actress presumed to be playing Plum.

“On February 3, I felt a strong conviction to do something different,” Waller explained via his Instagram channel on May 24. “I’d never written a song from the perspective of someone else until this. There’s something extremely valuable (and quite humbling lol) about putting yourself in the shoes of those you have been intimate with and taking an honest look at yourself. The only result possible is growth.”

Even writing from another perspective, Waller uses the song to lament his relationship with Plum, singing, “Take your time and heal / Just take a time out and feel / The nights we opened up and we knew how much that you and I were real.”

He continues, “How long I gotta climb up this hill / I’m tired and I wanna be still / Imagine if we fell out of tune / Cause f–k Who knew that love could kill.”

The video ends with the actress playing Plum stabbing him in the back as the two embrace on a beach.

For her part, Plum released a statement via her Instagram Story in April, writing, “I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP. Philippians 1:6.”

Though Waller’s intentions may have been heartfelt, the YouTube commenters were predictably relentless, calling him out for skipping offseason workouts and leaning so heavily on autotune.

“Bro got more auto tune than receiving yards,” one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in with, “Ohhh, you think you were stabbed in the back? I took you on my fantasy football team 3 times and got nothing in return. I don’t know about Kelsey, but I’ll never take you back!!!”

Waller still does not know if he’s going to be with the Giants for the 2024 season. He is currently mulling retirement and the Giants have said they will give him the space he needs to make a decision.