A weight lifted. Dave Coulier opened about how it felt to publicly discuss his struggles with alcohol — and he said he’s doing better than ever.

“I’m having the best time of my life,” the Full House alum, 62, said during a Friday, March 25, appearance on Good Morning America. “I feel healthier than I ever have. You have to feel like you want to change and improve your life and let it come from the inside outward.”

One day earlier, the comedian revealed that he decided to get sober in 2020 after an accident that left his face bloodied. “I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 24, alongside a photo from the incident. “I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

The Fuller House veteran said on Friday that it was “hard” to admit that he had a drinking problem because he thought an alcoholic “was something that I thought other people were.” After the night that he fell down, however, he decided he needed to make a change.

“That was pretty much it,” he explained on GMA. “My wife was out of town, so I had to send her that picture and she started crying. And at that point, I realized, ‘Wow, I need to fix this.'”

The Muppet Babies voice actor and Melissa Coulier tied the knot in July 2014 after nine years of dating. Following Dave’s sobriety reveal, the photographer, 38, expressed her support for his recovery on social media.

“SO proud of you,” she wrote in the comments of his original Instagram post. “I love you and your strength so much!!”

Several of Dave’s Full House costars weighed in as well, offering their congratulations via Instagram. “Love you and always proud of you,” wrote Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on the beloved sitcom and its spinoff, Fuller House. “Thank you, poopoo,” replied Dave, who played D.J. and her sisters’ “Uncle” Joey. “Love you.”

Scott Weinger, who played D.J.’s high-school sweetheart, Steve, congratulated his former costars with a string of clapping hands emojis and a red heart. “Much respect my friend, love you,” added Josh Peck, who appeared on Grandfathered with Dave’s Full House costar John Stamos.

