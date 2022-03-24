Help from his friends. After Dave Coulier opened up about his struggles with alcohol, his friends and former costars took to social media to congratulate him on his sobriety.

“Love you and always proud of you,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 24, in the comments section of Coulier’s original post. The comedian, 62, replied: “Thank you, poopoo. Love you.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Michigan native revealed that he has been sober since January 1, 2020. “I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself covered in blood after an accident. “In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

The Full House alum went on to say that he loved “having the beers with the boys” after playing hockey or golf, noting that he had trouble knowing when to stop. “I was always the ‘final final’ guy in the room,” he added. “The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess. I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back.”

The former Surreal Life star thanked his wife, Melissa Coulier, and his friends for helping him through the “mental and physical withdrawal” from alcohol. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing,” he concluded. “The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before.”

Dave isn’t the first former Full House star to open up about getting clean. John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the beloved sitcom and spinoff Fuller House, decided to stop drinking in 2015 after he was charged with driving under the influence.

The Scream Queens alum, 58, credited fellow Full House star Jodie Sweetin for helping him turn his life around. “Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path, and when I finally humbled myself to ask for [her] help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life,” he said in 2019 while presenting the UnSweetined author, 40, with an award for her recovery advocacy.

