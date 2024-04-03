Dave Coulier paid tribute to his late friend Bob Saget by sharing a moving voicemail from before his death.

Coulier, 64, was joined by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, during the Friday, March 29, episode of “Full House Rewind,” where he played the touching voice message for listeners.

“When my brother, Danny, took his own life in 2021, Bob was the first person who called me and left a voicemail,” Coulier shared. “It was an audio hug. I love Bob and he loved me too. I’d like to close this episode by playing that voicemail message that Bob left for me. Maybe someday you can pass along the same kind of compassion for someone you love.”

In the message, Saget’s voice broke with emotion as he expressed his condolences. “I know it’s not a time to call, but I’m right here 24/7 right now, right here,” the Full House alum said. “I love you Dave, and I’m so sorry, Dave. I loved him. I’m so sorry. So I’m here. I’m here 24/7, just call me anytime. Doesn’t have to be now, it can be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much.”

Saget died at the age of 65 in January 2022 after being found unresponsive in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. His family shared in a statement that authorities determined Saget experienced head trauma after an accidental fall. Saget was mourned less than one week later during a private funeral service packed with former costars including Coulier, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.

Coulier, who worked with Saget on Full House and the Fuller House reboot, has since been candid about the pain of losing his close friend. While appearing on Tamron Hall in May 2022, Coulier revealed that his sobriety had become a useful tool while grieving.

“I definitely went through the sorrow hat trick, so to speak,” the actor said. “My brother took his own life and he was actually the funniest person I’ve ever known. My brother, Dan. I was the one who found him at my dad’s house down in the basement. A part of me died that day, as well, because I really loved my brother.”

He added, “I made jokes to my friends and family and the line was, ‘Boy, I sure picked the wrong time in my life to stop drinking.’ And people would laugh at that knowing I was sober. And then my father passed away a couple of months ago and I got to say all of the things that a son could say to his father about how proud I was.”

Coulier went on to share the last interaction he had with Saget, recounting that the pair texted back and forth and were “making each other laugh very hard.”

“The last thing I said to him was, ‘Have a great show tonight,’” he recounted. “That was my last real connection with Bob.”