David Beckham and Austin Butler are A-list celebrities – but they’re still willing to get their hands dirty when it comes to acts of kindness.

Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, took to social media on Sunday, August 6, to share a video of her hubby, 48, their son, Cruz Beckham and Butler, 31, moving a tree out of the road so drivers could pass while visiting Canada.

“Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree?? Helping the community in Muskoka 🌲 😂 I’m impressed gentleman! Kisses @davidbeckham @austinbutler @cruzbeckham,” Victoria, 49, captioned the post.

Victoria could also be heard lending the men moral support in the clips, cheering, “They’re lifting so the car can go through. Excellent. Nice work, boys,” as they held the tree above their heads.

Victoria, who shares sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, with David, has been known to show off her husband over the years. In June, she posted a shirtless photo of the soccer star carrying an Eton shopping bag.

“There [are] days when @davidbeckham really makes me laugh,” she captioned the Instagram snap. “He walks into the gym and says he’s ‘off to school’ 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Last month, the fashion designer shared a video of the couple, who tied the knot in 1999, performing her Spice Girls hit “Say You’ll Be There.”

“Just a casual night out in Miami!🤭 check out my tik tok to see the full performance 😂🥴 no really I did not drink that much 🍸🥃🍷🥂🍹🍾💃🕺,” Victoria wrote via Instagram alongside the video of the twosome belting out the lyrics into a shared microphone and laughing.

Butler, for his part, has often made headlines for his good samaritan behavior. In March, the Elvis star and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, visited a children’s hospital and spent extensive time engaging and playing with the patients.

“This week, @kaiagerber and @austinbutler stopped by the hospital to share some joy with our patients during @makemarchmatter!” Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shared via Instagram at the time, sharing a series of photos of the couple involved in numerous activities with the kids. “We had a full house to play, watercolor, play Jenga, and jam out with Kaia and Austin. Thank you so much! 🎸🎨♥️ #makemarchmatter.”

Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, also shared a few of the medical facility’s photos of his daughter and her boyfriend with his own commentary.

“‘There is nothing truly more artistic than to love people.’ As a dad, this makes me so proud,” he wrote via his Instagram Story with a photo of Kaia painting with a patient. “My daughter @kaiagerber spending time with the kids @childrensla.”

The proud dad also featured an image of Butler playing the guitar with one of the hospital patients. “And @austinbutler making souls sing,” Rande penned. “I know there are big smiles under those masks.”