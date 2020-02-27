Showing his support. David Beckham wants the best for his pal Prince Harry following his decision to step back from royal life with wife Meghan Markle.

“Harry’s a friend, you know? And we’re very proud of the royal family,” the retired soccer star, 44, said during a Today show appearance on Thursday, February 27. “I’m a big royalist. I’m a huge fan of the monarchy and always have been. That was put into me by my grandmother. Watching Harry grow up over the years and also [Prince] William, they’re sons to not just our country but the world. Seeing [Harry] grow into being a great father, you know — that’s one thing that he always cared about.”

Beckham concluded, “To be honest, I don’t get involved in any of the other stuff. I just hope Harry’s OK and he’s becoming the best father — and I can see that that’s happening.”

Beckham’s comments to Today come on the heels of his interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he candidly spoke about his friendship with the 35-year-old prince. “I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me,” he said on Wednesday, February 26. “I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.”

The Inter Miami co-owner also praised Harry for how he’s embraced fatherhood since welcoming 9-month-old son, Archie, with Meghan, 38, in May 2019. “We love him and he’s an amazing person — and that’s the most important thing. But I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be. Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him,” he shared.

On January 8, Harry and Meghan announced that they would step down from their positions within the British royal family. With this change, they intend to work to become financially independent while splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.

During Harry’s return to the U.K. for his first engagement since his unprecedented move, he requested that he be introduced as just “Harry.”

Sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Meghan and Harry have been “happy” and relaxed” amid their new phase of life, but an insider told Us that Queen Elizabeth II is “so frustrated” with the drama.

“She’s exhausted, both physically and emotionally,” the source explained. “She’s approaching her 94th birthday in April and should be at a stage in her life where she can ease up and be supported by her loved ones.”