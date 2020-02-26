Doing it differently! Prince Harry didn’t just fly commercial for his first event in the U.K. since his January move to Canada. He also asked those in attendance to just call him Harry.

The former military pilot, 35, arrived in London on Tuesday, February 25, and took a train to Edinburgh, Scotland, for a working summit for Travalyst, his sustainable travel initiative founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa.

“We have made a great start since launching in Amsterdam, but we will not reach our goal of a more sustainable industry without on-the-ground experience and expertise, and this is why we’re here today,” the Duke of Sussex said in his speech at the Wednesday, February 26, event. Before taking the stage, he asked to be introduced as just Harry, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, February 21, that the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be blocked from using the “Sussex Royal” name. “Their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”

The couple wrote in a statement of their own at the time: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the U.K. or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Queen Elizabeth II was “disappointed” by her grandson’s response for “heap[ing] so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring[ing] all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively.

The trademark block comes one month after the pair’s decision to step down from their roles as senior royals, splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. Harry and the Suits alum have since moved to Canada with their 9-month-old son, Archie.

A source confirmed to Us earlier this month that the couple will officially step away from their royal duties on March 31.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the duke speaking at Wednesday’s Edinburgh event.