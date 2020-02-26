David-Beckham-Praises-Prince-Harry-as-a-Father-After-Step-Down

On his side. David Beckham is proud to see Prince Harry embark on his fatherhood journey amid his and Meghan Markle‘s step down as senior members of the royal family.

“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving,” the former soccer player, 44, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 26. “We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me. I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.”

Beckham added that he and his wife, Victoria Beckham, are excited to see Harry, 35, adjust to parenthood with his 9-month-old son, Archie.

“We love him and he’s an amazing person — and that’s the most important thing — but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be,” David said. “Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him.”

The Beckhams attended Meghan, 38, and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Harry and the Suits alum welcomed their son, Archie, one year later.

Harry and Meghan announced in January their plans to “step back” from their senior royal duties and to split their time between the U.K. and North America. Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple will officially transition from their roles as senior royals on March 31. As the pair wrap up their royal engagements, they have been residing in Vancouver, Canada, with Archie.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, February 21, that the former military pilot and Meghan have been blocked from using the “Sussex Royal” name.

“Their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”

Harry and Meghan responded with a statement of their own writing: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the U.K. or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Harry made a big first step toward transitioning from his royal life during a working summit for Travalyst, his travel initiative founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa, on Tuesday, February 25 in Canada.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported that the duke requested that he be introduced as just Harry before taking the stage.