David Eason, who is married to Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, threatened her costar Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy Houska, in a series of Instagram videos on Wednesday, October 31.

“Mr. Randy, I’m going to ask you a question, punk,” Eason began in since-deleted video. “When was the last time you had your jaw realigned? Hey punk, huh? You need to get straightened up? I’ll do it for ya, free of charge. Come on down to my dentist’s office, bud. I can even pull teeth. I can realign your jaw.”

In a second video with his face covered by a flag bandana, Eason accused Houska of “talking s–t” about him.

“So you trying to tell me, that some grown ass man, who is supposedly happy in his life, he’s got to keep talking s—t about me? Why though?” he said. “Maybe you don’t got enough people coming in to your dentist office?”

“Does this flag offend you?” Eason, who was slammed for posting a photo of himself draped in a Confederate flag on Saturday, October 27, continued in a third video. “Because you know what it means, I’ve got guns, don’t f–k with me. And I’ve got vicious dogs.”

While Eason did not explicitly say why he was coming for Houska, fans on social media believe the father-of-three posted the videos because the dentist responded to a video Evans shared on Monday, October 29.

“Supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong!” Evans said in a Snapchat video shared by a Twitter user. “If you’re dying to know, I have a retainer. Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I’m realigning my jaw. Instead of going the plastic surgery route, like most people do, I’m not.”

Houska then replied: “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned.’”

Houska’s tweet comes two weeks after Evans accused Eason of attacking her at their North Carolina home.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” she told the operator on October 13. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Eason later told E! News that the situation was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” The MTV star also released a video insisting that she was “fine” amid the drama.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me. I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she OK?’ ‘How are the kids?’ Everything’s fine,” Evans said in a YouTube video released on October 25. “I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Houska for a comment.

