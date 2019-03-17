Cheeky, cheeky. David Foster seemingly poked fun at the recent college admissions scam (a.k.a. Operation Varsity Blues) in a text message to his daughter Erin Foster.

The 36-year-old comedy writer took to Instagram on Saturday, March 16, to post her dad’s funny note. “Thank god you didn’t want to go to college,” the 69-year-old music producer wrote. “I’d Be in jail right now!!”

The actress sarcastically captioned the post: “Thanks for the confidence, Dad.”

This exchange between daughter and father comes on the heels of the nationwide scandal surrounding nearly 50 people, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Loughlin, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested on Wednesday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 12, respectively, for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for their daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, to attend the University of Southern California. The pair were each released on a $1 million bond.

Huffman, 56, was also arrested over the scandal on Tuesday after allegedly making a “charitable donation” of $15,000 to extend her daughter Sofia’s SAT test-taking time. The Desperate Housewives alum was released on a $250,000 bond.

The actresses, along with dozens of others, have since been hit with a $500 billion lawsuit by an upset mother by the name of Jennifer Kay Toy.

“Joshua applied to some of the colleges where the cheating took place and did not get in,” the award-winning former Oakland school teacher said in court documents obtained by Deadline on Sunday, March 17, of her son, whom she claims graduated with a 4.2 grade point average. “Joshua and I believed that he’d had a fair chance just like all other applicants but did not make the cut for some undisclosed reason.”

Loughlin, Giannulli and Huffman are expected to appear in court on for their arrest charges on March 29.

