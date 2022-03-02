What could have been! Dax Shepard revealed that he dated Ashley Olsen about “15 [or] 16 years ago” — and made it clear there’s no bad blood between the former flames.

“She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” the Parenthood alum, 47, gushed during his “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, February 28, while speaking with his cohost Monica Padman about The Row, the clothing line that the actress, 35, founded with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen.

“When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way,” he continued. “So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s–t and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive.”

Shepard continued: “[Ashley and Mary-Kate are] sarcastic. I would imagine, on the surface, that’s a pretty weird pairing but she’s super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent. And they are major f–king bosses.”

While reminiscing about his past romance, the Bless This Mess alum confessed that he had never seen his now-ex on Full House. “I luckily never saw that show,” he said. “Because I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby. I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty.”

While it’s unclear when Shepard and the California native broke up, the Without a Paddle actor began dating Kristen Bell in 2007. The pair — who share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7 — have frequently spoken about their love for one another since tying the knot in 2013

“On a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time,” the Good Place alum, 41, gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about her husband in August 2017.

Bell continued: “He’s obsessed with attention, so he’s constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And, you know, he was a stand-up comedian, so I’m living with a comedian.”

In December 2020, Shepard praised his wife for supporting him amid his relapse and struggle with pill addiction earlier that year. “I can’t imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn’t hate me. I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special,” he said on “Armchair Expert,” adding that the Frozen star “saved my life.”

Bell was equally effusive about her husband and promised to stay by his side while he sought treatment. “The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan,'” the Parks and Recreation alum said during an October 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family, and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’ We’re going back to therapy. … And I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

Ashley, meanwhile, has been quietly dating Louis Eisner since 2017.

