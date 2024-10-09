Drake Hogestyn‘s cause of death has been revealed.

According to docs from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the Days of Our Lives star’s immediate cause of death was from pancreatic cancer, per TMZ. Other conditions that contributed to his death, but did not cause it, include dehydration, whole-body toxicity and vomiting.

Additionally, the report states that Hogestyn was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley, California.

Hogestyn died on September 28, his family shared in a statement posted to the official Days of Our Lives social media accounts. He was 70 years old.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the statement read. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

It continued: “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Hogestyn first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1986, and went on to portray John Black in more than 4,200 episodes of the beloved soap over nearly four decades. His character’s fan-favorite romance with Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall, won the onscreen pair a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.

“For nearly four decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man,” Hall, 76, said in a statement to Access Hollywood after her costar’s death. “Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, unfailingly rescuing her from all matters of villains. My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene.”

Many of Hogestyn’s costars past and present also went on to share kind words about their friend, remembering the sweet times they had together on and off set.

“This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed,” executive producer Ken Corday told Soap Opera Digest. “His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Longtime costar Allison Sweeney, who also joined the cast in 1986 alongside Hogestyn, called the actor an “incredible man” while remembering him in an emotional tribute via X last month.

“He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set,” she wrote. “My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”