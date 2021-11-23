An icy situation! Fans questioned Dean McDermott‘s whereabouts after he was missing from his family’s holiday card — and it looks like they got an unexpected answer.

McDermott, 55, was photographed appearing to have a fistfight with an opponent while playing hockey at a Los Angeles ice rink on Monday, November 22. According to pics posted by Page Six one day later, the duo had their helmets and knee pads on when the altercation occurred.

While the Slasher alum was at the hockey game, his wife, Tori Spelling, addressed why he didn’t appear in a holiday photo shoot with their children. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, raised eyebrows when she posted a family photo on Monday with only the duo’s kids: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

“It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house,” Spelling captioned the Simply to Impress sponsored post. “This is a card our friends and family will ❤️ opening and putting on display! #familyiseverything.”

The card’s inscription read, “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family.”

One fan pointed out McDermott’s glaring absence, commenting, “Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture,” to which the actress wrote back, “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

Spelling and McDermott previously sparked breakup rumors in June when the former Masked Singer contestant admitted that she no longer shared the same bed as her husband.

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she told Jeff Lewis during an appearance on his SiriusXM radio show at the time, clarifying that the shift came from the Due South alum’s work schedule. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, [our kids] all stayed with me.”

McDermott, for his part, later explained that he wasn’t looking to discuss the speculation about his marriage with the public.

“I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” he shared during a September episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.'”

At the time, the Canada native attempted to set the record straight after he was spotted without his wedding ring on.

“I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket,” he explained at the time. “And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. ‘He doesn’t have his ring.’ So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'”

One month later, Spelling was spotted outside of a lawyer’s office holding papers that including notes about “assets,” “support” and “custody.” As the photos sparked more questions about the pair’s status, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Stori Telling author “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now.”

According to the insider, Spelling and McDermott “constantly fight and break up,” but the Scary Movie 2 actress has tried to salvage her marriage “for the kids.”