Ready to take the next step? After Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ recent romantic Italian getaway, the pair have considered taking the next step in their relationship.

Unglert, 30, set the record straight on his relationship status with the former beauty queen, 26, during the Sunday, September 12, episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, noting that they thought about a potential marriage during their getaway.

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite even admitted that he “can’t help” but think, “I want this to be the rest of my life” after such a great visit, revealing that the duo hypothetically “talked about” the idea of getting hitched in Lake Como, Italy.

“Obviously, super major hypothetical, she’s like, ‘Who would you invite? Like, who would you bring?’ Blah blah blah,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum recalled during the episode. “It’s like, ‘I probably wouldn’t bring anyone. You know, like my family. Maybe that’s it.’”

Unglert then detailed the pair’s recent trip to the stunning destination.

“It’s very, very beautiful out there,” the former Bachelorette contestant told cohost Jared Haibon about the vacation. “And it’s funny because a lot of the people that we ran into — like, we’re just, you know, Caelynn and I are just a couple on vacation — they’re like, ‘Oh, you guys are here for your wedding [and] for your honeymoon.’ [We’re] like, ‘No. Like, we’re just here because we’ve always wanted to visit.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, you got to come back, like, for your wedding,’”

He continued, ”It definitely is a place where a wedding would be spectacular. It’s just, like, one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever visited. [I’m] a little biased just because that was, like, three days ago.”

The Rhode Island native, 32, further pressed his iHeartRadio cohost if the pair were inclined to tie the knot.

“I mean, it’s funny because it’s definitely a combo,” the California native explained during the episode. “This trip is [a] combo of, like, the things that she likes and things that [I like]. I’ve never been to these places before. … So it’s like, we’re experiencing all of this for the first time together. Also, she is, like, in her comfort zone. You know, great food, great wine. Like, beautiful little town with cute little boutique stores. So it’s, like, fun for her in that sense, but also really fun for me for experiencing it for the first time. And there’s definitely, like, a romantic aspect behind it.”

Following the Miller-Keyes’ tenure on The Bachelor, she joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise during season 6, which aired in 2019. There, she met and fell for Unglert before his abrupt departure from the Mexico beach. The pair later left the show together and they’ve been going strong ever since.

“It’s funny, I don’t think a single person thought we were going to last and even we were like, ‘No, I don’t know what’s going to happen here.’ So, we definitely defied the odds,” the North Carolina native exclusively told Us Weekly in June about their relationship after celebrating their second anniversary. “I think that’s just our unique relationship and we really try not to listen to it. When you go on the show, so many people are going to have so many opinions about your relationship — good and bad. I think we just never really listened to those negative people and we just lived our lives.”