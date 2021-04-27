The next step! Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have picked up the keys to their brand new Las Vegas abode.

“We are officially homeowners!!! 🏠,” the Bachelor alum, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 26, alongside several sweet photos of the couple embracing in their kitchen.

The reality TV stars began dating during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in summer 2019. Earlier this year, Unglert, 30, announced their new home was being built during an episode of the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast.

“Caelynn and I just bought a house out in Vegas,” he told fellow Bachelorette alum Marquel Martin in January. “Hopefully you’ll give us an inside line on some of the good spots out there.”

The home is located in Vegas’ Summerlin neighborhood. While they’re close to the action, Miller-Keyes and Unglert are happy they’ll be living in an older community.

“We’re not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah, we’re excited,” the Colorado native said at the time. “It’s going to be our permanent residence.”

When the pair met on the ABC reality series, Unglert was traveling the world by van. After leaving Paradise, his girlfriend joined him on his journey, starting with a trip to Hawaii in October 2019. The pageant queen later revealed that life on the road with her beau had given her a new perspective.

“My wonderful boyfriend has made me kind of embrace the natural side of me and made me kind of accept myself without makeup on which I, being in pageants and, like, loading makeup on for years, almost a decade, and going to, like, completely natural has been an adjustment, but it’s been great to explore that too,” the former Miss North Carolina USA told Us Weekly exclusively. “No relationship can ever compare to the relationship we’re in. … He brings out this different side of me and he makes me more adventurous, and I just embrace different sides of me that I never had before.”

Unglert has noted previously that he doesn’t need to get married to prove his loyalty to the Virginia native. While their new status as homeowners shows they are committed to each other, the couple also wear rings on their left ring fingers to express their love.

“I don’t need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person,” he said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever! in June 2020. “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn.”

