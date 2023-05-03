Fourth times a charm! Dean Unglert has expanded fiancée Caelynn Miller-Keyes‘ engagement ring collection once again.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 32, teamed up with ring experts at Brilliant Earth to gift Miller-Keyes, 27, with her perfect diamond — a five-carat stunner — after previously purchasing three other baubles.

“Dean chose our Luna Bezel ring in a yellow gold setting with a five-carat, emerald cut, conflict free lab diamond,” Brilliant Earth’s SVP of merchandising and retail expansion, Kathryn Money, exclusively told Us Weekly of the new engagement ring. “This ring touches on all the current trends; a solitaire setting where the gemstone takes center stage, and an elongated fancy shaped diamond.”

Miller-Keyes new rock, which she received during a recent getaway to Japan, creates a “flattering look on the finger, giving it a timeless elegant design,” Money said, adding that the “Bezel ring settings allows wedding bands to sit flush, creating an eternally stacked look.”

Unglert, for his part, teased his partner’s latest ring during the Sunday, April 30, episode of his, Miller-Keyes and Jared Haibon’s “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast.

The former Bachelor contestant gushed, “It’s so pretty” before Haibon, 34, asked why the Colorado native bought a new ring for his fiancée. “It is my, uh, fourth ring,” Miller-Keyes confessed. Unglert then joked, “Her fourth ring and definitely her last.”

“I’ve got the one I’m wearing, this is No. 4,” Miller-Keyes, who met her fiancé on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, told Haibon. “No. 3 was the replica. No. 2 is [on] my middle finger [and is the one] that he proposed with. And No. 1 is the one that’s still lost.”

The Virginia native explained that Unglert proposed in October 2022 with his second ring after he lost the original piece of jewelry “in the garage somewhere.” While she still wears the placeholder proposal item on her middle finger, she got a third “replica ring” that she sported on her ring finger until he gifted her the latest diamond.

“She was embarrassed by how small the proposal ring was,” Unglert claimed, which Miller-Keyes denied. “No, Dean wouldn’t let me show anyone,” she alleged on the podcast. “He was like, ‘Don’t show anyone. You’re not allowed to show anyone.'”

The former recruiter insisted that he was only pretending to get a reaction out of his partner. “I wanted you to secretly be like, ‘I don’t care. I love it so much,’” Unglert told his fiancée. “I wanted you to put me in my place and say, ‘I don’t care if it’s small. The cutest little ring.’”

Miller-Keyes, however, claimed that she did gush over the proposal diamond. “I said I don’t care [about the size],” she alleged. “And you’re like, ‘No.'”

While the couple disagree over why Miller-Keyes has had four engagement rings, Unglert explained that he is happy with how he presented the fourth bauble to his love.

“I gave her [the] fourth ring in Japan. Fourth and final,” he told listeners, noting, “It wasn’t a re-proposal or anything.”

The 2018 Miss North Carolina USA revealed that the moment “really caught me off guard” because she was expecting it to happen in Hawaii, which was their trip after Japan.

Miller-Keyes exclusively told Us in November 2022 about how wedding planning with Unglert was progressing after the duo agreed on exchanging vows in Colorado in 2023.

“I didn’t really feel like I was gonna feel much different once we were engaged, but a friend told me, ‘Enjoy every moment, enjoy the engagement, enjoy the wedding, don’t rush anything,’” she said at the time. “So thankfully I listened to her cause I was like, ‘I wanna try on dresses, I wanna do all these things before I’m even engaged,’ which is ridiculous. So thankfully I listened.”

The TV personality added: “We’re in this really fun fiancé phase. So it’s been fun.”