Seekin’ help. Dean Unglert has revealed that he is going to therapy following his split from his The Bachelor: Winter Games costar and girlfriend of four months Lesley Murphy.

While speaking on his iHeartRadio podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean Unglert on Tuesday, April 10, the Bachelorette alum was asked, “What’s the one thing that you want out of a relationship going in?”

“I want to feel loved,” Unglert answered. “The worst part about all of this is that Lesley did feel that way about me regardless of everything. I know that she did love me.”

“I got the one thing that I wanted but it still didn’t end up working out, which is one of the worst things to come to the realization of,” the podcast host, 26, continued. “I’ve been meditating more and I’m going to start going to therapy this week.” Unglert, who lost his mother at the age of 15 and had a rocky relationship with his father, also admitted that he “needs to come to terms with a lot of issues.”

The reality TV personalities fell in love while filming the ABC reality competition series in 2017. In February, Unglert got on one knee during the World Tells All special — to give Murphy a key to his apartment.

The former Bachelor star, 30, told Us Weekly at the time, “I think the love blossomed after Winter Games wrapped. I think that was the initial meeting … Then we took it off camera and that’s where everything really, really took off.”

However, news broke that the pair called it quits on April 6. Following news of the break up, Unglert posted a cryptic message about love on Instagram on April 7, writing, “I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

The travel blogger also shared her own statement via Instagram a day later: “It’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves.”

Despite the breakup, the startup recruiter also said on his podcast that he believes Murphy will “be an incredible wife and wonderful mother,” and added she was “an incredible girlfriend.”

