Dean Unglert: I Was ‘Disappointed’ in GF Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Past

Choosing to let it go. Dean Unglert revealed that he initially had trouble getting over girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ past relationships.

“A long time ago, when we first started dating, there were things where I was, like, disappointed about or just upset to hear, you know what I mean, about Caelynn’s dating history,” the Bachelorette alum, 29, admitted during the Sunday, November 15, episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast. “And I was like, ‘Well, dude, if you were to flip it around and put me in the same position that I’m putting her in, I would look 20 times worse.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and be a hypocrite and be upset about something that she might or might not have done while I have done the same thing, if not worse, 10 times over.”

Unglert ultimately decided that he could not blame Miller-Keyes, 25, for what took place in her love life before him. “I don’t think that you should ever really hold your significant other accountable for the things that they did before they knew the person that they’re dating,” he explained.

The Bachelor alum is on the same page. “It’s like, ‘That was before me, I don’t care, I don’t need to know’ kind of thing,” she noted.

Unglert then added: “You could spend time thinking about it and dwelling on it, but you’re just gonna make yourself angry for literally no reason at all because it’s like, what are you supposed to do about someone doing things before they ever possibly knew you?”

The pair fell for each other during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 and left the show together. Prior to their onscreen relationship, she called out costar Blake Horstmann for sleeping with her and castmate Kristina Schulman within days of each other during the Stagecoach Festival in April 2019. The drama became a major story line on the reality series, and Horstmann, 31, tried to clear his name by posting his texts with Miller-Keyes on Instagram.

Unglert and the former Miss North Carolina USA moved on from the ordeal after he supported her publicly. The couple opened up in June about wearing wedding rings to signify the serious nature of their relationship, despite the fact that they are not married.

“I don’t need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person, and so the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that,” he said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months.”