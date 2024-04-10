After actor Cole Brings Plenty was found dead last week, police have announced that they do not suspect foul play to be involved.

Cole, the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, was found dead Friday, April 5, after being reported missing days earlier.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas received a call about an unoccupied vehicle. When they arrived on scene, they found Cole dead inside. A cause of death has still not been released. Cole was 27 years old.

After ruling out foul play in a statement released Wednesday, April 10, Lawrence Kansas Police Chief Rich Lockhart said his department “worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole.”

He added, “None of us could have imagined this outcome.”

Lockhart also candidly expressed the hard truths he was forced to reckon with in attempting to solve Cole’s case.

“I learned through this series of events that our Police Department must work harder to increase trust with our Native American community members,” he said. “Through meeting with Cole’s family members and members of our Native American community, I clearly see that we are not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and to its current culture.”

He continued, “It’s my hope that future bridges we build and partnerships we form between our Native American community and our police department will create a relationship that will not only increase trust and understanding but will also be a model for other communities.”

Cole had been missing since March 31 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to a domestic violence incident at an apartment in Lawrence. According to a press release, authorities were called to the scene after reports of a screaming woman. Before they arrived, however, Cole had fled in his vehicle.

“We’ve identified [Cole] as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest and issued an alert to area agencies,” police said at the time.

Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo on Yellowstone, asked for the public’s assistance in finding Cole in an Instagram post on March 31. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the popular western, also pleaded for the public’s help in a separate Instagram post.

Prior to his death, Cole appeared on two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, playing Pete Plenty Clouds on the seventh and eighth episodes of the show’s first season.