Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew Cole Brings Plenty was found dead at age 27 after being reported missing days earlier.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced on Friday, April 5, that the authorities had been called about an unoccupied vehicle. After checking the car, deputies found a deceased male, who was identified as Cole.

The cause of death is not known and the case is under investigation, per the Sheriff’s Office’s statement.

Cole had been missing since Easter Sunday, according to his uncle. The actor, 54, shared a missing poster via Instagram that said Cole had his cellphone off and had “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is unlike him.”

“#ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer,” Mo wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, “last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area.”

In addition to Mo searching for his nephew, the Lawrence Police Department issued an affidavit for Cole’s arrest in relation to a domestic violence incident on Sunday, March 31. According to a press release, a caller reported an unnamed woman was screaming at an apartment in Lawrence. Before officers could arrive on the scene, Cole had fled in his vehicle.

“We’ve identified [Cole] as the suspect,” police said at the time, adding, “We have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

This story is developing.